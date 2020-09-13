Civil Defense Reports 16 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 16 new cases of coronavirus on the Big Island Sunday, citing the state Department of Health as its source. DOH will release its daily statewide update at around noon Sunday.

To date, 18 people on the Big Island are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection. The Hilo Medical Center has reported a total of 11 deaths since the pandemic began. Ten of those fatalities are tied to an outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo. The most recent death is unconnected to that cluster, Civil Defense said.

Hawai‘i County will continue to sponsor COVID-19 testing across the island. The upcoming schedule had yet to be finalized as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.