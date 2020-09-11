Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Runaway Teen

Hawai‘i Police seek the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway.

Destiny Espinueva-Moreno was last seen in the Hilo area on Aug. 17 at approximately 8 a.m. She is described as being 5-feet-5-inches, 115 pounds, having a thin build, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray pants and a black jacket.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Espinueva-Moreno to call contact Detective Gavin Kagimoto of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-2276, via email at [email protected] or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.