Police Seek 2 for Questioning in Honoka‘a Theft Investigation

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two individuals wanted for questioning in a theft investigation in Honoka‘a that occurred in May.

The individuals are identified as 34-year-old Matthew David Charbonneau and 32-year-old Jolee Keahi Uilani Hall.

Charbonneau is described as 6-feet tall, 200 pounds, green eyes, and brown hair. Hall is described as 5-feet tall, 115 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charbonneau and Hall to call Detective William Brown at 808-961-2384 or email [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.