September 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Heat index values as high as 95. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

