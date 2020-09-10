Man Wanted For Questioning in Sexual Assault Case

By Big Island Now
September 10, 2020, 10:20 AM HST (Updated September 10, 2020, 10:20 AM)
Sidney Hashimoto

Big Island police are searching for a man connected with a July sexual assault case in Captain Cook. HPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sidney Hashimoto. He 59-years-old, standing approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brandon Mansur at (808) 326-4646, ext. 301, via email at [email protected], or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

