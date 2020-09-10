HPD Searching For Wanted Man

By Big Island Now
September 10, 2020, 11:56 AM HST (Updated September 10, 2020, 11:56 AM)
Kolby Figueroa

Hawai‘i Island Police are searching for Kolby Figueroa, a 28-year-old male wanted for an arrest warrant and an escape.

He is currently being sought for by police in the Pa‘auilo Makai Road area.

Figueroa is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 808-935-3311.

