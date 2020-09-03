Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center Hosts Brown Bag Lunch Series

The nonprofit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a free talk on Sept. 17 as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are every third Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

This month’s speaker is Christina Harper on the topic “When Where You Play Becomes Where You Work: Creating a Communication System at Home.”

“What happens when where you relax and play must now transform into where you work and learn?” asked Harper. “While there were previously clear distinctions between work, school, and home life, now many people have to combine them under one roof.”

In this talk, learn better communication habits to create essential peace at home and help protect your professional and personal relationships.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Christina Harper is the owner of TRY Communication, which provides coaching services in the areas of relationships and communication. She graduated with a BA in Communications from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo and utilizes her degree in community mentoring and marital coaching. She hopes to bring a well-rounded perspective for maintaining healthy connections. Harper is a professionally trained mediator at Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy an informal and educational talk-story session and connect with others interested in “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace.”

To get the Zoom link, register online at https://freebrownbagtalk.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Ku‘ikahi Program Coordinator Majidah Lebarre at (808) 935-7844 ext. 3 or via email at [email protected]. You may also visit www.hawaiimediation.org.

This lunch-and-learn series is made possible thanks in part to funding from the County of Hawai‘i and Hawai‘i Island United Way.