DOH Reports 211 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide, 4 Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 211 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 8,991. DOH also reported four new COVID-related deaths bringing the death toll to 79.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency reports 219 active cases. New cases are associated with a gathering in Miloli‘i. All positive cases from this cluster are now isolated and being monitored by the DOH. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 8,339

Hawai‘i: 435

Maui: 346

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 25

To date, 573 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection, while 79 have died. A total of 2,778 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. According to DOH numbers, more than 6,200 cases remain active statewide.