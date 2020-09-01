Brush Fire in Honoka‘a Eucalyptus Forest Burns 11 Acres

Approximately 11 acres of brush in a eucalyptus forest in Honoka‘a was scorched in a fire Monday evening.

Hawai‘i Fire Department first received the report of the brush fire along Highway 240 near mile marker 7 at 6:04 p.m. The flames involved brush under the canopy of the eucalyptus forest. Wind was coming out of the east, pushing the fire to the west, making it inaccessible, HFD state in a press release Tuesday.

“Crews were unable to engage in firefighting efforts or determine size due to the inaccessibility of the south and west flanks,” the release stated.

Initially, HFD reported the only access to the fire was a road on the east flank. Crews had to cut through a fallen tree and gain access through three ranch gates. The flames were under control at approximately 1 a.m.

This morning, crews were able to walk the perimeter of the burn area to look for flareups and determine size. The fire is under investigation.