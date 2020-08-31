Police Capture Fugitive After Foot Chase

Big Island Police have captured Louis Sanchez who was wanted on multiple bench warrants and for questioning in connection with several separate criminal investigations.

On Friday, Aug. 28, the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Area II Special Enforcement Unit, along with officers assigned to the district of Ka‘ū, received information regarding the location of Sanchez.

Sanchez, a 26-year-old from Ka‘ū, was located at a residence on Coconut Drive near Paradise Parkway in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision, police said.

As officers approached Sanchez, he fled on foot and ran into thick vegetation, according to an HPD news release. Officers were able to contain Sanchez within a one-block radius and requested additional assistance to conduct further checks for him.

Additional officers and detectives responded. With the use of a canine, they were able to narrow down Sanchez’s location to the area of Paradise Parkway near Aloha Boulevard. Police then received information that a resident had returned home to his residence on Paradise Parkway and confronted a male within the home. Officers conducted a check at that residence and spotted Sanchez who once again fled on foot, police said.

Shortly after Sanchez fled, it was learned that Sanchez may have caught a ride out of the area. Officers followed up on that information and were able to locate Sanchez a few blocks away on Coconut Drive. Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Kona Cellblock while detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section continued their investigation.

On Friday, after conferring with prosecutors, Sanchez was charged with one count each of burglary of a dwelling during an emergency and theft in the fourth degree for the incident that had occurred earlier in the day, along with three warrants that were issued for his arrest.

Sanchez was also charged with several other offenses stemming from separate investigations that he was suspected to have committed. He was charged with burglary of a building during an emergency and theft in the first degree after it was determined that on Aug. 25, 2020, he had entered a workshop located on the 92-8400 block of Bamboo Lane in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision and removed numerous items. Sanchez was confronted by the workshop’s owner but fled the area prior to being apprehended, police said.

He was also charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle after he was identified as the operator of a stolen vehicle that had been removed from a residence located on Plumeria Road in Kailua-Kona on Aug. 27, 2020, police added. The victim’s vehicle was located the same day abandoned in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

Sanchez was also charged with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the second degree after he was observed on July 10, 2020, to be within a vehicle that was removed from a residence located on Ocean View Parkway that same day. Upon officer’s arrival, Sanchez fled on foot and was unable to be apprehended, police said.

Sanchez’s total bail was set at $36,750. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Kona District Court on Monday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding who may have assisted or helped to conceal Sanchez on Aug. 28, as he evaded being captured, is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 238 or via email at [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.