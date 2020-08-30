Big Island Passes Maui in Total Coronavirus Cases

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 200 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, pushing the statewide total to 8,339.

The Department of Health noted 166 active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island as of noon Sunday. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense also reported the Big Island’s first coronavirus-related death on Sunday morning. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 7,584

Hawai‘i: 340

Maui: 334

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 24

To date, 505 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 63 have died. A total of 2,520 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.