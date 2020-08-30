Big Island Passes Maui in Total Coronavirus Cases

By Big Island Now
August 30, 2020, 12:18 PM HST (Updated August 30, 2020, 12:18 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 200 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, pushing the statewide total to 8,339.

The Department of Health noted 166 active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island as of noon Sunday. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense also reported the Big Island’s first coronavirus-related death on Sunday morning. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 7,584
  • Hawai‘i: 340
  • Maui: 334
  • Kaua‘i: 57
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 24

To date, 505 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 63 have died. A total of 2,520 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 57 )
View Comments