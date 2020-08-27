La‘iŌpua 2020 Offers Free Meal Kits

La‘iŌpua 2020 is offering free meal kits to Big Island residents this week.

Ingredients to prepare beef-mushroom stew for six to eight people will be available for pickup at the La‘iŌpua Center, located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive, on Thursday, Aug. 27, beginning at 5 p.m. Distribution will continue as long as supplies last.

Those interested are asked to observe social distancing protocol, including wearing a face covering. Volunteers will distribute meal kits directly to vehicle windows.