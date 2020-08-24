Hawai‘i Passenger Arrivals by Air for Aug. 23

Approximately 1,854 people arrived in Hawaii on Sunday, according to Hawai‘i Tourism Authority this afternoon.

During this same time last year, approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawai‘i daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26 for all passengers arriving in Hawai‘i from out of state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A pre-travel testing program has been under development and state officials hope to roll it out September.

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport received five flights with 100 passengers — 36 of which were visitors and 43 were residents.

An inter-island quarantine was reinstated on Aug. 11 for travelers arriving on the counties of Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i, Maui, and Kalawao as cases surge on O‘ahu.

