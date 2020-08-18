Free Family Meal to be Distributed at La‘i‘Ōpua Center Thursday

La‘i‘Ōpua 2020 is offering a free do-it-yourself meal pickup for Big Island residents later this week.

The meal, easy beef stew with rice, comes with all the necessary ingredients to make the dish for up to eight people. All are welcome. Ingredients will be distributed at the La‘i‘Ōpua Center, located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive in Kailua-Kona, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, for as long as supplies last.

Those interested are asked to observe social distancing rules. That means wear masks and remain in your vehicles, as volunteers will distribute the meal bags directly to car windows.