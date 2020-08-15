DOH Reports 284 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

DOH Reports 284 New COVID-19 Cases StatewideAugust 15, 2020, 12:17 PM HST (Updated August 15, 2020, 12:19 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 284 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, raising the statewide total to 4,825 since testing began in late February.
One new case was reported on the Big Island where 22 cases remain active, according to DOH numbers. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases on each island, can be accessed here.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 4,390
- Maui: 213
- Hawai‘i: 145
- Kaua‘i: 54
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23
To date, 279 people have been hospitalized as a result of coronavirus infection, while 40 have died. A total of 1,808 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.