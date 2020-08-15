August 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead