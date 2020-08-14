COVID-19 Cases Surge to 126 in OCCC

Thirty-eight additional O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of infections within the facility 126.

As of Friday, the number of positive COVID-19 tests among correctional officers is 23.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) coordinated with the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units. Sixty-three inmates were tested Wednesday by DOH with 35 positive and five negative.

Five tests conducted on Aug. 11 by OCCC health care staff revealed three positive and two negative results.

Of the 26 staff members tested on Aug. 12, 16 results were obtained and all were negative. The other results are pending.

As previously reported, 110 inmates were tested Tuesday with 70 testing positive and 40 negative.

All remaining inmates OCCC will be tested in the coming days.

DOH testing is being afforded to adult correctional officers first in the hotspot areas (Annex 1, Module 18 and 19) and then the rest of the staff.