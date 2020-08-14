4 New COVID-19 Cases Identified on Big Island, Civil Defense Reports

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency reports four new COVID-19 cases as of Friday, bringing the active number of infections on the Big Island to 16.

The Department of Health is monitoring the cases and the individuals are in isolation. As of Friday, no one on the Big Island is hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

“Hawai‘i Island numbers although still low have shown an increase throughout the island and we need your help to protect our community from the virus spread,” Civil Defense stated in its daily morning update. “People disregarding the policies of gatherings, distancing and face coverings has been identified as the cause for the increase of cases in the State of Hawai‘i.”

The state shattered a previous daily count record reporting 355 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday statewide. Most of the cases are on O‘ahu. As a result, an inter-island quarantine has been reinstituted as of Aug. 11 to help prevent the spread to neighbor islands.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We need your help by following the policies of prevention,” Civil Defense stated. “Thank you for doing your part to keep our neighbors, friends, family, and community safe.”

An ‘Ohana food service is scheduled today in South Kohala at the Kamakoa Nui State Park in Waikoloa Village. Distribution begins at 10 a.m. Drive-through testing is also scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.