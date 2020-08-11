State Reports Two New Coronavirus-Related Deaths Tuesday

Two more people in Hawai‘i have died as a result of coronavirus-infection.

Though not included in the state’s initial COVID-19 update, which is released on the Department of Health’s website every day around noon, the passing of two elderly O‘ahu men was mentioned in a press release sent out by the COVID-19 Joint Information Center later in the day Tuesday.

No specific information about either victim was included in the release, which noted only that the two fatalities will be a part of Wednesday’s official numbers.

The coronavirus-related death toll in the state now stands at 36 individuals. A total of 118 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday, but the same release noting the two deaths also said that decreased infection totals over the previous few days may owe to a decrease in testing.

“This is the lowest daily triple-digit case count, but it is unclear as to whether this was a result of a decrease in the number of tests. However, the percent of positivity over the past week remains relatively unchanged at 5.8%,” the release said.