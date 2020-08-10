HPD Arrests 27 For DUI

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 27 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Aug. 3 through Aug. 9, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 545 DUI arrests compared with 679 during the same period last year a decrease of 19.7%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 7 144 Puna 5 117 Ka’u 0 7 Kona 9 213 South Kohala 5 48 North Kohala 1 10 Island Total 27 545

There have been 469 major accidents so far this year compared with 583 during the same period last year, a decrease of 19.6%.

To date, there have been 12 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities compared with 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.7% for fatal crashes and 7.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.