Police Search for Missing Teenager

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate 14-year-old Allanie Duarte, a reported runaway who was last seen on May 15, 2020, in Kailua-Kona. She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone who may have information on Duarte’s whereabouts to contact Officer Oliver Agustin of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 302, via email at [email protected] or to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.