DOH Reports 173 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all of which were identified on the island of O‘ahu. The statewide total as of Wednesday afternoon was 2,763 cases of the virus reported since testing began on Feb. 28, 2020.

DOH said the Big Island was home to five new cases reported Tuesday, pushing the islandwide total to 122 and leaving seven cases active as of Wednesday afternoon. No one is currently hospitalized. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases geographically across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 2,394

Maui: 177

Hawai‘i: 122

Kaua‘i: 47

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 214 people have required hospitalization as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 27 have died. A total of 1,402 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.