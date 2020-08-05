Deputy Sheriff Tests Positive for COVID-19 on O‘ahu

A deputy sheriff with Hawai‘i Department of Safety has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

This is the first confirmed employee case within PSD. There have been no positive COVID-19 cases reported within the offender population.

The deputy, in the Sheriff Division Special Operations Section, took a test on Aug. 4 and reported the positive test to the department Wednesday morning.

“The employee reported not feeling well after work Monday night and did not work yesterday,” according to a PSD press release. “As a precaution, the Special Operations Section building, located on Keawe Street, is closed.”

All employees were instructed to go home while the situation is being assessed and seek out the advice of their medical provider. No other employees from that section have reported symptoms. The Department of Health was notified and is conducting contact tracing.

The building will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and all arrest processing and bookings will be diverted to the Sheriff Division Airport Section Booking Station. The facility will be cleaned and disinfected. Reopening is pending follow up assessment of the situation.

“PSD is proactively taking all necessary precautions to mitigate any potential spread of the virus due to possible exposure,” said Nolan Espinda, Public Safety Director. “We are working closely with the Department of Health and remain vigilant in our efforts to safeguard the health and welfare of staff and those in our custody.”

PSD will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves.