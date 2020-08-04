Big Island Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event Postponed

The Household Hazardous Waste collection event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Kealakehe High School is postponed in order to safeguard the residents of the County of Hawaiʻi from the possibility of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The county announced the news on Tuesday, Aug. 4. No new date has been set at this time.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for more information.