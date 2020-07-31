Roadwork Scheduled for Waimea in Early August

DPW crews will be conducting evening road work in Waimea in early August as part of road improvements to Māmalahoa Highway.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Engineering Division announced that starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, and continuing through 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, traffic on Māmalahoa Highway between the intersections of Hohola Drive and Pū’u Nani Drive will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic day and night except for morning and evening commute times. The one lane of alternating travel will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Work will consist of removal of the existing road, excavation, installation of new road subbase and base, paving, and temporary striping.

There will be two traffic control flag personnel directing traffic 24 hours a day starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday through Friday, Aug. 7. Message boards will also alert area motorists about the upcoming roadwork.

During non-construction hours, all motorists, bikers, and pedestrians using Māmalahoa Highway should expect to traverse aggregate roadways with temporary ramps in locations that change daily. Plan trips accordingly and expect delays when traveling through the area.