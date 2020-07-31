DOH Reports 123 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 2,111.

No new cases were reported on the Big Island. Additionally, there are no active cases and no hospitalizations. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases geographically across all islands, can be accessed here.

As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,755

Maui: 171

Hawai‘i: 115

Kaua‘i: 47

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 179 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 26 have died. A total of 1,243 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.