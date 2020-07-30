Juror Questionnaires to be Mailed Out Statewide

The annual Hawai‘i State Judiciary juror questionnaires will soon be mailed to individuals who have a Hawai‘i state driver’s license or are registered to vote in Hawai‘i.

Beginning Aug. 3, approximately 235,000 juror questionnaires will be mailed out statewide — including 70,000 to Hawaii Island residents. They are used to help select potential jurors who may be eligible to serve in 2021. Individuals are selected at random.

Anyone receiving a questionnaire has 10 days to complete and return it to the Jury Pool Office in the envelope provided. Those who fail to respond may be penalized.

To be eligible to serve as a juror, you must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States, a resident of Hawai‘i, and able to read and understand English.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health is in varying stages of reviewing and approving the circuit courts’ health-and-safety plans to resume jury selection and jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes touchless temperature scans and CDC-recommended screening questions before entering a courthouse; required face coverings; enforced social distancing measures; and increased cleaning and disinfecting of our facilities.