July 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Kona

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

