July 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued July 26 at 4:10PM HST until July 27 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Steady temperature around 74. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then frequent showers after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 75. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 60. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 67. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

