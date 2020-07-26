HECO Preps for Outages With Hurricane Douglas

Hawaiian Electric Company advises its customers to prepare for outages as Hurricane Douglas passes the Big Island.

HECO is moving crews and equipment where needed as Hurricane Douglas approaches the islands. The company is closely monitoring Hurricane Douglas’ movement in order to stage crews in areas most likely to be affected. A hurricane warning is in effect for Oʻahu; a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning remain in effect for both Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County.

Repair crews will be dispatched only after the storm has passed or when conditions are safe to do so. Damage assessments will be conducted to help determine where crews should be sent; circuits serving hospitals and other critical infrastructure will receive higher priority.

During storms, wind gusts can cause tree branches or fronds to break loose and come into contact with our lines. Falling trees could also hit a pole, or more likely, an overhead line, knocking the line down or causing the pole to lean, resulting in an outage or requiring electricity to be cut off until the pole or overhead line are safely repaired or replaced.

Watch for downed power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away (about three car lengths) from downed power lines, as they may have electricity running through them and may be dangerous. If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 9-1-1 for help; don’t try to rescue the individual.

Report downed power lines by calling HECO’s trouble line at 808-969-6666.

After the storm has passed, Hawaiian Electric will use its social media channels to keep customers informed about the progress of its restoration effort. Additionally, front-line workers will practice social distancing in the field and the public is asked to stay back and let them work safely.