Waipi‘o Valley Public Access Closed Starting Saturday

In anticipation of Hurricane Douglas, the Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works announced Thursday that public access to Waipi‘o Valley will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 25 until further notice.

Special duty officers and Waipi‘o Valley Rangers will be on-site at the top of the road leading into the valley to ensure that valley access is restricted to local traffic only — residents, landowners, and farmers. Local traffic will be allowed to pass through a single-vehicle at a time.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Department of Public Works at 808-961-8321.