HPD Seeks Wanted Big Island Man

Big Island Police renewed their request Tuesday for public assistance in locating Alden “Pono” Pauline III, a 26-year-old male who frequents the Honokaʻa, Kamuela, and Kona areas.

Pauline is wanted for questioning relative to an incident that occurred on May 31, 2020, in Kamuela, police said. Pauline is described as a local-Caucasian male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo sleeve on his right arm. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Aron Tomota at 808-326–4646, ext. 262 or at the police non-emergency number 808-935-3311.