HPD Reports 28 DUI Arrests Over Past Week

Twenty-eight motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant from July 13-19.

According to Hawai‘i Police Department, three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident, and two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 489 DUI arrests compared with 621 during the same period last year a decrease of 21.3%.

There have been 426 major accidents so far this year compared with 526 during the same period last year, a decrease of 19%.

To date, there were 11 fatal crashes, resulting in 11 fatalities, compared with 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 15.4% for fatal crashes, and 15.4% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.