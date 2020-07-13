Mea Kanu Tuesdays From La‘i‘Ōpua 2020

La‘i‘Ōpua 2020 has launched Mea Kanu Tuesdays, on which it will provide free bags of fresh produce to Big Islanders weekly.

Pick-up is available at the La‘i‘Ōpua Center, located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive in Kailua-Kona, this Tuesday at 5 p.m. for as long as supplies last. One bag of produce will be distributed per vehicle.

People are asked to remain in their vehicles, as volunteers will bring the produce directly to car windows.