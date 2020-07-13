DOH Continues Investigation Into COVID-19 Case Identified at KCH

Officials reminded the public about the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask after the report of three COVID-19 related deaths and an increase in cases statewide.

“This is a tragic reminder that we all must remain vigilant and take personal responsibility,” Gov. David Ige stated in a press conference Monday.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has been reporting coronavirus cases in the state since February. As of July 13, there were 23 new cases reported bringing the state cumulative total to 1,243.

The Big Island currently has eight active cases with 102 cumulative cases. Recent reports of cases stem from a group that traveled from O‘ahu to Hawai‘i County. DOH Director Bruce Anderson said he didn’t have a lot of details only that the group visited Hilo and Kona and they are still identifying positive contacts.

No clusters have been identified at this time.

Additionally, an employee at Kona Community Hospital was reported to have come down with the virus. Anderson said the individual was a health care worker and as far as they know there were no close contacts, however, the DOH is following up with contact tracing.

While the spike in cases is disconcerting, Anderson said it’s still relatively manageable. While health officials are seeing community-spread cases on O‘ahu, Anderson said, neighbor islands are seeing the virus spread through travel-related transmission.

Anderson encouraged residents to wear face masks and social distance as that is the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19.