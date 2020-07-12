July 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 12, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 12, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated July 12, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov