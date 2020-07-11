Broken Sewer Line Leaks 20,000 Gallons of Waste in Kailua Bay

A sewage spill on Ali‘i Drive this morning leaked approximately 20,000 gallons of waste into Kailua Bay due to a broken sewer line, health officials confirmed this afternoon.

Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch issued a water quality advisory and is collecting water samples. The public is advised not to enter the waters until the advisory has been lifted.

The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency sent out an alert at about 10 a.m. stating the Department of Environmental Management was on scene of the spill, located by the ABC Store across from Hulihe‘e Palace. Officials say the waste was coming out of the sewage cover and going across the street.

The road was closed for about two hours while crews cleaned up the waste.