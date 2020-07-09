High Bacteria Levels Detected at Honokohau Harbor

High bacteria levels have been reported on the southside of Honokohau Harbor in North Kona.

According to Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch, enterococci levels were detected at 178 per 100 mL during routine beach monitoring. Potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa or parasites may be present in the water.

“Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill,” DOH states.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most likely populations to develop illnesses or infections after coming into contact with polluted water, usually while swimming.

The beach has been posted and this advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.