DOH Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases statewide bringing the cumulative total to 1,094.

DOH reported one new case of COVID-19 on the Big Island, bringing the active number of cases to nine. The cumulative total, according to state numbers as of noon is 96. Cases can be tracked by their general locations via the DOH virus map.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 808

Maui: 130

Hawai‘i: 96

Kaua‘i: 42

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 18

To date, 122 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 19 have died. A total of 811 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.