Ige Orders Flags to Half-Staff for the Late Sen. Harimoto

Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawai‘i shall be flown at half-staff next week as a mark of respect for the late Sen. Breene Harimoto.

Flags at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on July 7 – the day of Harimoto’s memorial service. In addition – on July 6, the Hawai‘i State flag will be flown at the Hawai‘i State Capitol in honor of Harimoto, as a gift to his family.

“Breene was a true dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly and selflessly for the community he loved, even while fighting his illness,” Ige said.

Harimoto, 66, died June 18 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The late senator served the residents of O‘ahu’s District 16 (Pearl City, Momilani, Pearlridge, ‘Aiea, Royal Summit, ‘Aiea Heights, Newtown, Waimalu, Halawa, and Pearl Harbor) for six years.

SPONSORED VIDEO

He also served on the Honolulu City Council for four years and the Board of Education for eight years, two terms as the BOE’s chairman.

Harimoto is survived by his wife Cheryl, three children, three grandchildren, his parents and three siblings.