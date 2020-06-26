West Hawai’i State Parks to Close Early on July 4th

Several West Hawai’i state parks will close early on Independence Day.

The DLNR Division of State Parks will close the following parks at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 4:

Kekaha Kai State Park, the Manini’owali (Kua Bay) section. The Mahai’ula section will be closed that day.

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, including the Waialea Bay section.

Lapakahi State Park.

Kiholo State Park Reserve.

The early closure of these facilities is to discourage the use of fireworks, which are prohibited in state parks, and to protect people and the natural resources of the parks.

Current park hours will resume on Sunday.