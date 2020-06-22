Manpower Shortage Forces Closure of Pa‘auilo Transfer Station

The Pa‘auilo Transfer Station is closed till 4 p.m. today due to a shortage of manpower, county officials reported this morning.

Until then, officials advise residents to use the Honokaʻa Transfer Station.

Equipment repairs have been completed at the Honomū Transfer Station, and it reopened at 9 a.m. Therefore, the Pāpa‘ikou Transfer Station is now closed and is scheduled to reopen tomorrow.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 808-961-8270.