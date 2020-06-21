June 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east southeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 6 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Looking Ahead