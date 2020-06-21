June 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 21, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 21, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 21, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east southeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 6 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov