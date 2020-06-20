Volcano Transfer Station to Use Mobile Bin to Collect Non-HI-5 Glass

The non-HI-5 glass recycling roll-off at Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station has been replaced with a smaller bin, county officials announced on Friday. The change is due to recurring vandalism concerns.

Two-Bin Recycling (corrugated cardboard, brown paper bags and non-HI-5 glass) at the Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station is available on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are asked not to leave their non-HI-5 glass containers at the site when the mobile bin is not present.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding as we tackle the challenges of vandalism at this site,” officials say.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for locations and future closure information.