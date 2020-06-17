HPD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Runaway Teen

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been reported as a runaway.

Chloe Brianna Kuuipo Maikalani Imaino was last seen in the Hilo area on June 8 at approximately 9 p.m. She is described as being 5-feet-2-inches, 92 pounds, having a light complexion, with shoulder-length black hair with red and blue highlights and brown eyes.

Chloe also wears prescription glasses. She was last seen wearing black pants, a white T-shirt and brown sandals.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Chloe Brianna Kuuipo Maikalani Imaino to call contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810, via email at [email protected] or on the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.