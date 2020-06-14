DOH Reports 5 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight

By Big Island Now
June 14, 2020, 12:08 PM HST (Updated June 14, 2020, 12:08 PM)
After two days of double-digit COVID-19 cases identified statewide, the Hawai‘i Department of Health reported five new cases of the virus on Sunday. The statewide total is now 728.

One of the new cases was identified on the Big Island, the first in more than two weeks.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 493
  • Maui: 120
  • Hawai‘i: 82
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

To date, 91 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 629 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

 

