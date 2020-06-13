June 13, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

