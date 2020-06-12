Reopening Hawai‘i Reports Highest COVID-19 Case Total in Months

Reopening Hawai‘i Reports Highest COVID-19 Case Total in MonthsJune 12, 2020, 11:59 AM HST (Updated June 12, 2020, 11:59 AM)
‹
›×
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, representing the largest single-day increase in roughly two months. The statewide total now stands at 706.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 472
- Maui: 120
- Hawai‘i: 81
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12
SPONSORED VIDEO
All 15 new cases were identified on O‘ahu, while Maui, Hawai‘i Island and Kaua‘i all reported zero new cases Friday. Free-flowing interisland travel is set to resume on June 16.
To date, 87 people have required hospitalization due to COVID-19 infection, while 17 people who tested positive have died. A total of 627 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.