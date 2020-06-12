Reopening Hawai‘i Reports Highest COVID-19 Case Total in Months

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, representing the largest single-day increase in roughly two months. The statewide total now stands at 706.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 472

Maui: 120

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

All 15 new cases were identified on O‘ahu, while Maui, Hawai‘i Island and Kaua‘i all reported zero new cases Friday. Free-flowing interisland travel is set to resume on June 16.

To date, 87 people have required hospitalization due to COVID-19 infection, while 17 people who tested positive have died. A total of 627 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.