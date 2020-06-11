DOH Reports 7 New Cases of COVID-19 Thursday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 overnight, all of which were identified on O‘ahu.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 458

Maui: 120

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

To date, 86 people have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 623 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.