DOH Reports 7 New Cases of COVID-19 Thursday

By Big Island Now
June 11, 2020, 12:13 PM HST (Updated June 11, 2020, 12:13 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 overnight, all of which were identified on O‘ahu.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 458
  • Maui: 120
  • Hawai‘i: 81
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

To date, 86 people have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 623 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

