Big Island Cancels Fourth of July Celebration in Hilo

Mayor Harry Kim on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the 2020 Hilo Bay Blast Fourth of July celebration.

A county release expressed regret over the decision but said it was made in the interests of the safety and wellbeing of the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation includes all originally scheduled activities such as the Salute to Our Veterans Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk at Lili’uokalani Gardens, the Hot Rides Expo at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields, live music performances, children’s activities and various food vendors that were to occur throughout the Hilo Bayfront area. The fireworks display and musical accompaniment that close out the annual Independence Day celebration in Hilo are also canceled.

There will be no street closures or modified traffic patterns implemented this year. All County parks will open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. over the holiday weekend.

Mayor Kim said he hopes that some of the events can be rescheduled to later in the year, provided that the pandemic threat has eased and people can safely gather.

West Hawai‘i fireworks displays at Kailua Bay and Queens Bowl in Waikoloa, which are privately organized, were previously canceled. The Kona Fourth of July Parade was also previously canceled by its organizers.

For more information, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation Culture & Education Office at 808-961-8706.